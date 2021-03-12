Kremlin critic Navalny moved from jail, whereabouts unknown

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a hearing hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved from a jail in Russia’s Vladimir region and his whereabouts are currently unknown, according to a post on Friday on Navalny’s Twitter account, citing his lawyers.
Navalny was on his way to a penal colony to serve his prison sentence, a public commission said on Feb. 28, weeks after he returned to Russia after being poisoned.
