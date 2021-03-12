Khloe Kardashian’s Efforts for Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson Leave Her ‘Frustrated’

Instagram

Despite finding it ‘hard to be patient’ in her plan to conceive another baby, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star reportedly ‘believes and hopes that it will happen this year.’

Khloe Kardashian finds it hard to wait for her plan to expand her family coming true. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, who plans to conceive baby number two with rumored boyfriend Tristan Thompson, is reported to be left “frustrated” by the efforts.

“Khloe is definitely frustrated at times,” a source spilled to PEOPLE. “She really, really wants another baby and finds it hard to be patient. But she is trying to stay positive. She believes and hopes that it will happen this year.”

About the how things going on between the Good American founder and the NBA player, the source first divulged, “[He] had a few days off and spent time with [her] and True in Los Angeles.” The source added, “The family even had an early birthday celebration for him.”

“Khloe and Tristan are good. They are obviously spending a lot more time apart now since Tristan lives in Boston,” the insider further stressed. “They are still moving forward with their plan to have another baby.”

Khloe has recently got candid about her plan to expand her family. When speaking to Sarah Hyland, ob-gyn Dr. Sherry Ross and sister Kourtney Kardashian on ELLEN original digital series “Lady Parts”, she shared, “We realized that my eggs aren’t strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos… So I actually have made embryos.”

“And then, you know, with COVID, finding this whole fertility process, if you do need assistance in fertility, it’s much more challenging during COVID,” the reality star further noted. “They say, ‘If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.’ So the one time I’m actually really trying to plan, God is saying, ‘Uh uh, you can’t make your plans like this!’ ”

“My plan was to have kids closer in age… But with COVID and everything, my plan’s been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters,” she continued. “I think it’s such a blessing – especially during these times to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life.”