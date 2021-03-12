Kenya Moore’s Baby Girl Is Slowly But Surely Becoming A Model – Check Out Her Gorgeous Look!

Kenya Moore’s baby girl is becoming a model as you will see in some pics that her mother shared. Check out how beautiful she is below.

‘Move over @tyrabanks and @naomi, there’s a new top model on the horizon, 👶🏽❤️’ Kenya captioned her post.

A commenter said: ‘Brooklyn is a bright light.. She is a beautiful doll baby!!!🌸🌺🌸’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘Such a pretty little princess may God bless her always.’

Someone else said: ‘Oh my princess Brooklyn, my heart is smiling 😍’ and one other follower posted this: ‘She is such a young, smart and vibrant little girl so precious.’

One follower said: ‘Yes indeed, and she’s looking to snatch that title. Brookie is the most beautiful girl in the 🌎. She’s so so so precious!💕❤️’

Another follower said: ‘Brooklyn takes New York needs to be her show.’

There were more people who praised Brookie in the comments, like there’s no tomorrow.

Kenya Moore‘s baby girl makes a fashion statement that has fans in awe. Check out her latest pics that her mother shared on her own social media account to see this gorgeous baby girl.

‘Not sure what statement this fashion is making, but I’m committed to it. 🤦🏾‍♀️🙃’ Kenya captioned her post.

In other news, as it’s been already reported, Kenya knows what it’s like to be a boss. Check out the video that she shared on social media about the issue.

‘Former miss USA, profound actress and beauty business owner Kenya Moore knows what it is to be a boss! “If you want to get in business for yourself, now is the time! Your customers are going to love these.”-Kenya Moore’s TSR notes.

Also, Kenya talked about natural hair in a recent post. Check out the message and the photo that she shared on her social media account.