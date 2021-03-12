Kandi Burruss Shares A Funny Video Featuring Ace Wells Tucker – See It Here

Kandi Burruss shared a video on her social media account in which Ace Wells Tucker is the most hilarious kid. Check out the clip below.

‘My Acey Pooh is hilarious! Y’all gotta see this race with him, @todd167, & I on #AcePlaysAndGiveAways. ❤️’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I watch it it was amazing. I love it and one other follower said: ‘Why he laughed in his mama’s face like that.’

Someone else said: ‘@honeykeisha baby that couch is cold-blooded and blaze just chillen 🙌’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Ace is going to win he really loves his little sister.’

One other follower said: ‘Kandi, HOW do you make the time for all that you do? I admire you so much!’ and somoene else posetd this: ‘who wants an animated music video done by me?’

Someone else said: ‘Could I have him he is just the cutest handsome little guy ever,’ and one other commenter said: ‘Could I have him he is just the cutest handsome little guy ever.’

A follower said: ‘Love it but the fact he wouldn’t let his dad be last he wanted to let go of 1st place to level it out,’ and someone else posted this: ‘he is the cutest and smartest boy out there!’

Earlier, Kandi Burruss impressed her fans with some pics featuring her grandmother. Check out the photos that made her follower emotional below.

‘#TBT grandma edition! Here’s @mamajoyce1_ affectionately known as Memo with her grandbabies @rileyburruss, @acetucker, & @blazetucker,’ Kandi said.

In other news, Kandi Burruss just invited Kenya Moore to be a part of her series called Speak on It. Check out the clip that she shared on her IG account.

‘Guess who’s gonna #SpeakOnIt tonight!!! @thekenyamoore with my guest host @donjuannc 🗣’ Kandi captioned her post.

Kandi is living her best life with Ace and the whole family.