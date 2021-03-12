Kandi Burruss Impresses Fans With Some Pics Featuring Her Grandma – Check Them Out Here

Kandi Burruss impressed her fans with some pics featuring her grandmother. Check out the photos that made her follower emotional below.

‘#TBT grandma edition! Here’s @mamajoyce1_ affectionately known as Memo with her grandbabies @rileyburruss, @acetucker, & @blazetucker,’ Kandi said.

Someone posted this: ‘I got to meet your mom last year AND go talk with her in her kitchen!! She is the sweetest; she was trying to give me shoes that she doesn’t wear, and they were all in boxes!! 😩 Can we share moms? ❤️❤️’

A follower said: ‘It’s the cute chubby baby foot in the third slide for me 😍’ and somoene else posted this: ‘I was thinking about your mom yesterday lol! Hell, what would mama Joyce do?! 😂😂😂’

A commenter said: 'That commercial with y'all and Mama Joyce is so cute,'

Someone else said: ‘Omg, I love this picture, Kandi. Mom life is a good life,’ and one other follower said: ‘Where is she this season?! We miss her!’

In other news, Kandi Burruss just invited Kenya Moore to be a part of her series called Speak on It. Check out the clip that she shared on her IG account.

‘Guess who’s gonna #SpeakOnIt tonight!!! @thekenyamoore with my guest host @donjuannc 🗣’ Kandi captioned her post.

In other recent news, Kandi Burruss impressed her fans with a photo that she shared on her social media account. Check out the pic.

