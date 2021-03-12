Kailyn Lowry Explains Why Her Marriage With Javi Did Not Work Out – Hints She Regrets Their Split!

While looking back at her marriage with Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry stressed that she can be best friends with her ex! Not only that but the Teen Mom star also suggested that she has some regrets over failing to make it work with him!

As fans know, Kailyn and Javi’s divorce was finalized back in 2017.

Now, while on her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, the reality TV star stressed that their relationship could have ended in a completely different way!

‘Looking back, do I think that it could have worked? Yeah, I think that it could’ve worked but we were so young and our love languages are really different.’

Obviously, she still feels some regret but despite this, she realizes that some of Javi’s issues were too much for her to ignore.

‘I think the hard thing for me is that he goes with whatever hat he’s wearing that day,’ she mentioned, prompting her co-host Vee Torres, to explain: ‘If he’s with someone who doesn’t like Kail, then he doesn’t like Kail.’

‘It’s whatever he is around. It is very frustrating to deal with him in that way when outside factors are not into play we’re best f**king friends,’ Kail confirmed.

But that was not her only complaint!

The reality TV star went on to also say that ‘He cannot keep his word. He gives you his word in a moment when he is on good terms with you and the next he is not on good terms with you because of whatever happened that day.’

In the end, she made it very clear that the main reason why their marriage did not work out is the fact that they have completely different love languages!

Back in October, however, Kail exposed Javi for allegedly trying to hook up with her despite being engaged to Lauren at the time.