Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was ejected from his team’s Big Ten Tournament game against Maryland on Friday.

The ejection came after Howard got into it with Maryland coach Mark Turgeon during a TV timeout in the second half. Howard was unhappy about something that transpired just before the timeout, and he began shouting in the direction of Turgeon. The two coaches became extremely animated and needed to be separated near the scorer’s table.

Here’s a video that shows some of what happened: