Joe Manganiello Annoyed as ‘Deathstroke’ Is Not Seen as Priority After Numerous Setbacks

The former ‘True Blood’ actor has been left frustrated by multiple delays in the Warner Brothers attempt to bring DC Comics supervillain Slade Wilson the big screen.

Joe Manganiello has been left frustrated over his struggle to play DC Comics supervillain Deathstroke on the big screen after having project after project cancelled.

The actor is set to appear in the role as the DC Extended Universe villain and his alter ego Slade Wilson in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League“, but revealed his exasperation that previous attempts to fit the character into the universe – such as in the “Suicide Squad” sequel – never materialised.

Joe explained, “There were like, four or five different versions of Suicide Squad 2 that I was put on hold for.”

“(We were) waiting for one actor to free up and we were gonna go. That happened like, four or five times and never came to fruition… There was a Zak Penn script; then there was the Gavin (O’Connor) version; there was a version with Will Smith, without Will Smith; there was just me and Will Smith. It just went on and on.”

The “Magic Mike” star also revealed that a planned origin project that he had written for Deathstroke was cancelled by Warner Bros. bosses, as he made a sarcastic reference to the acclaimed Todd Phillips film “Joker“, which won Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar at last year’s (20) ceremony.

Joe told the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, “It was not seen as a priority to make a $40 million movie about a villain origin story in which you show the backstory. That would never work! That would never make a billion dollars and get someone an Oscar. Never!”

Deathstroke will appear with a different haircut in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, which premieres on U.S. streaming service HBO Max next week (18Mar21), and Joe revealed that he came up with the idea to shave the supervillain’s head and leave him with a white mohawk.

Joe said, “Part of living with the character for four years, thinking maybe around the next bend you’re gonna get to play him, you can’t help but percolate.”

“In the treatment I wrote, the standalone, at the end of the film, I always envisioned him shaving his head into some kind of war-like, almost borderline suicide mission (style). I explained that to Zack and he said, ‘Great, let’s do it.’ ”