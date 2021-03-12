Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar Cut Ties on Social Media After Brief Reconciliation

Instagram

The former Little Mix member and the ‘Our Girl’ actor are no longer following each other on social media, only a month after they rekindled their romance following a breakup.

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar have unfollowed each other on social media again, just over a month after they rekindled their romance.

The former Little Mix star and the “Our Girl” actor originally ended their romance in early January (21) after nine months together before reportedly getting back together again by the end of the month.

But they’ve now sparked breakup rumours once again, as they have each removed one another from their Instagram accounts.

When the pair got back together in late January, a source explained they had simply had a “lover’s tiff” which caused them to take a short break in their romance.

The insider had said, “It was all a bit silly really. They had a lovers’ tiff but they’re back together now. Sean is being extra nice to her and comforting her because right now she needs a lot of support.”

“They thought it would be better that they could spend lockdown together so he is staying with her. He’s been brilliant and this way it means neither of them are alone.”

Jesy, 29, previously deleted all traces of Sean from her Instagram account when they first split up at the beginning of this year, and the actor soon followed suit on his own account.

Another source said at the time of their breakup, “Jesy and Sean have decided to take some time apart. It’s such a shame as they made a lovely couple but recently things haven’t been right between them.”

“Jesy just left Little Mix and is working hard on herself right now – she has to put herself first,” they added. “Lockdown has made it really difficult too, so for now Jesy and Sean are taking time apart from each other.”

The couple began dating last April, but kept things off social media for some time as Jesy had only just ended her romance with Chris Hughes.