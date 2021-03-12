Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Hit With Split Rumors as They Spend Time Apart

Instagram

The ‘On the Floor’ hitmaker and her fiance A-Rod spark breakup rumors as they are miles away with her in the Dominican Republic to shoot her movie and him in Miami for baseball season.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called off their engagement and split, according to reports.

The superstar couple became engaged in early 2019 after two years of dating, and has twice been forced to postpone its destination wedding plans due to COVID-19 concerns, but now it appears J.Lo and the former baseball ace have decided to go their separate ways, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

The singer/actress has been working on her new movie, “Shotgun Wedding“, in the Dominican Republic, and hasn’t posted any photos of A-Rod on her social media pages since 27 February (21), when she marked the country’s Independence Day in honour of her fiance’s heritage with sweet snaps of the couple embracing.

However, her more recent images have been solo shots while Rodriguez posted a new photo of himself onboard a yacht back in Miami, Florida on Friday (12Mar21) as the news of their rumoured break-up hit headlines.

“Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie…,” he captioned the post. “What are your plans for the weekend?”

Sources tell Page Six the pair’s romance has faltered and the once-inseparable stars are spending time apart amid claims of a split.

“He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic,” one insider said.

Representatives for J.Lo and A-Rod have yet to comment on the gossip, which emerges a month after the “On the Floor” hitmaker revealed they had taken advantage of the COVID-19 shutdown and enrolled in couples therapy to strengthen their relationship while holed up with their kids from previous relationships.

“At the start (of the pandemic) we were all filled with anxiety,” she told Allure magazine last month (Feb21). “We were all in the Twilight Zone like everyone else.

“We never get to do stuff like that (together). I was trying to take advantage of the time. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy.”

“I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

The marriage would have been J.Lo’s fourth, following unions to Marc Anthony – the father of her twins Emme and Max – Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa while Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares his daughters Natasha and Ella.