Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Have Reportedly Split

JLo and ARod are reportedly no more.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly ended their engagement, according to multiple outlets including TMZ and Page Six.


The two started dating four years ago, and announced their engagement in 2019.

The breakup news comes in the wake of recent reports that Rodriguez was FaceTiming with Madison LeCroy, one of the stars of Bravo’s reality series Southern Charm. It’s unclear if those rumors were true, or if they played a role in the couple’s reported split.


Madison, for her part, says the rumors are true but insists it never escalated past FaceTiming: “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she told Page Six last month.

ARod was also accused of cheating on JLo by former MLB star Jose Canseco, shortly after they announced their engagement.


Jennifer and Alex were last seen together at President Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, where JLo performed a rendition of “This Land is Your Land.”

“I can’t express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance,” ARod wrote on Instagram after her performance. “Another historic and groundbreaking achievement for one of the most talented and driven people the world has ever seen.”

Neither JLo nor ARod has confirmed the split yet — but we’ll update you if they do.


