Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.73% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.73%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 1.73%.

The best performers of the session on the were Rakuten Inc (T:), which rose 8.64% or 99.0 points to trade at 1245.0 at the close. Meanwhile, CyberAgent Inc (T:) added 8.19% or 510.0 points to end at 6740.0 and SUMCO Corp. (T:) was up 7.69% or 178.0 points to 2492.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Takara Holdings Inc. (T:), which fell 2.28% or 35.0 points to trade at 1500.0 at the close. Tokyu Fudosan (T:) declined 2.16% or 15.0 points to end at 681.0 and Konica Minolta, Inc. (T:) was down 2.11% or 13.0 points to 602.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2235 to 1279 and 234 ended unchanged.

Shares in Rakuten Inc (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 8.64% or 99.0 to 1245.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 24.91.

Crude oil for April delivery was down 0.70% or 0.46 to $65.56 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 0.63% or 0.44 to hit $69.19 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract fell 0.84% or 14.40 to trade at $1708.20 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.47% to 109.00, while EUR/JPY rose 0.14% to 130.19.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.37% at 91.755.