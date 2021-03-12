IoTeX (IOTX) rallies 300% after DeFi and Amazon Web Services integration By Cointelegraph

IoTeX (IOTX) rallies 300% after DeFi and Amazon Web Services integration
As mobile devices, cost and the ease of accessing the internet becomes less of a challenge for people across the world, the value of data has become a new highly desired commodity.
Governments and companies utilize customer and user data for a vast array of purposes and this has placed added emphasis on how data is collected, priced and of course, there are also privacy concerns regarding how personal data is obtained.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.