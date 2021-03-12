Investors dump bonds and gold, pile into equities: BofA By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors piled into equities, while pulling money out of gold and bonds in the week up to March 10, data from BofA Global Research showed.

BofA’s weekly flows report showed investors put $31.5 billion into equities, while taking $1.8 billion out of gold and $15.4 billion out of bonds. Bond yields spiked higher last week on inflation fears, while high-flying tech stocks sold off as investors rotated into cheaper value stocks.

Citing data from EPFR Global, BofA said last week saw the third-largest flows into emerging market stocks ever, and second-largest into value stocks.

