Infowars Owner Alex Jones Lost Laptop Containing 10K Bitcoins By CoinQuora



Infowars Owner Alex Jones Lost Laptop Containing 10K Bitcoins



Infowars Owner Alex Jones has disclosed that he has recently misplaced his laptop. Based on the report, the laptop contains a whopping 10,000 Bitcoins.

Alex claims that the laptop together with the said amount of Bitcoins was given to him by advocate Max Keiser. Moreover, Alex said that Keiser gave him the 10,000 BTC’s on the missing laptop almost 10 years ago.

Jones stated this on a television show with Andrew Schulz and Ankaash Singh. In reference to Jones explanation on the missing laptop, he said,

“I lost the laptop he put the 10,000 bitcoins on, Today, what’s 10,000 bitcoins worth? A lot.”

After Jones said this, straightaway, Schulz assisted him in calculating how much the lost Bitcoins will cost today if it is not lost. After their calculation, they estimated that the 10K Bitcoins will cost almost about $500 million today.

While sitting on the TV show, Schulz laughed and slightly slapped Jones two times and said “You f*****g idiot. Find that laptop.” Jones answered, “I deserve it.”

Bitcoin price is $57,141 with a 24h trading volume of $63,918 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko.

