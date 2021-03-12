Indian child protection body accuses Netflix series of ‘polluting young minds’

A child protection body in India has asked Netflix to immediately stop streaming its latest series ‘Bombay Begums’ following concerns over inappropriate portrayal of minors. It has argued that the series, that follows the lives of five women, will “pollute the young minds of the children.”

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday wrote to the streaming platform in India stating that they have got two complaints though Twitter about the new series.

The commission noted that, according to the tweets, Netflix India’s series is showing minors consuming cocaine and schools girls talking about sending selfies of body parts.

“The series with this type of content will not only pollute the young minds of the children, and may also result into abuse exploitation of children at the hands of the perpetrators(s)/offender (s),” said NCPCR.

The commission said it “does not allow representing, portraying, and glorifying children in India in such a manner on any media platform/internet/OTTs, etc.”

The body also warned Netflix to take “extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themselves from getting into such things.”

It directed it to look into the issue and “immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action.”

However, Netflix India is yet to make a public statement about the issue and has not stopped the series. Netflix India declined comment on the issue to The Independent.

The series, however, is not for children, is marked only for adults (over the age of 18), and is not available to children.

Over the past few months, the streaming platforms in India, including Amazon’s Inc’s Prime Video service, have come under fire from conservatives for a range of issues related to content, including some that have raised the hackles of their Hindu audience.