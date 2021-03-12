iCarly’s Jennette McCurdy Reflects On “Hellish” Acting Career

“My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by age 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family,” Jennette said during a February episode of her podcast, Empty Inside.
“I’m so ashamed of the parts that I’ve done in the past,” she went on. “I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most just cheesy, embarrassing [experience].”
Jennette played Sam on iCarly from 2007 until its end in 2012. She then went on to star opposite Ariana Grande in the spin-off show Sam & Cat, which was canceled after one season.
She added that she finds it “difficult” to talk about her negative experience, because so many people tell her that she “made their childhoods.”
“I think that’s great that they had that experience,” Jennette said. “But that just was not my experience, and I felt a lot of shame — that I wasn’t able to identify at the time — because I didn’t like waltzing onto an over-lit, cheesy set and shouting a line. It felt so pointless and shallow.”