Human remains confirmed to be those of missing woman

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave on Friday (1am Saturday AEDT) confirmed the body found near Ashford, Kent, earlier this week was that of the 33-year-old.

A serving Met Police officer remains in custody, held on suspicion of kidnap and murder.

“I know that the public feel hurt and angry about what has happened and those are sentiments I share personally,” Mr Ephgrave said during a press conference, addressing the wider topic this week surrounding the safety of women.

Ms Everard’s family have been informed of the news.

Hours earlier they paid tribute to their “bright and beautiful”, “wonderful daughter and sister”.

“She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable,” the family said.

“She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour.”

Police search teams work their way through Mount Pond on Clapham Common as the hunt for missing woman Sarah Everard enters its fifth day, on March 09, 2021 in London, England. Sarah Everard, 33, from Brixton, London has been missing since leaving a friend’s home in Clapham on Wednesday, March 3. (Getty)

Forensics outside Poynders Court on the A205 in Clapham, during the continuing search for missing woman Sarah Everard. The 33-year-old disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on Wednesday evening at around 9pm and began walking home to Brixton. (PA Images/Sipa USA)

“She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all. We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives.”

Ms Everard, aged 33, was last seen on March 3 in Clapham, south London, when she was on her way home from a friend’s house.

Sarah Everard went missing after leaving a friend’s house. (Metropolitan Police)