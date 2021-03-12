hotel quarantine program costing over $1m a day, despite zero travellers

Victoria’s suspended hotel quarantine program , currently housing no returned travellers, is costing more than $1 million a day to run.

The program is estimated to cost $377 million to run for a single year, figures in the Victorian Government’s 2020-21 Mid-Year Financial Report have revealed.

People associated with the Australian Open seen lining up at a testing facility at the View Melbourne Hotel in February. (Getty)

Hotel quarantine staff and contract holders have continued to be paid, despite the scheme being brought to a halt.

The government has given no indication as to when the hotel quarantine program will resume amid mounting pressure from its federal counterparts.

Victoria’s hotel quarantine program was suspended following the state’s COVID-19 outbreak in February. (Getty)

Victoria’s Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes today said the government would have “more to say” on hotel quarantine in coming weeks.

“I will leave those announcements to the relevant ministers – Danny Pearson, indeed the health minister (Martin Foley),” she said.

“We want people being able to come home and the only way to do that is to have an effective hotel quarantine system.