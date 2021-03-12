Hilary Duff’s Baby Shower Video

“I got quality time with many of my LA friends who I haven’t been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away,” she wrote in the caption for the clip, which showcased an intimate gathering with an autumnal color theme. “I love all of these women.”
“Thank you for showing up for me in life through the thick and the thin,” she continued while thanking her friends who attended, before cracking a well-earned joke: “The thick being holy shit I’m having a third child…send help!”
Indeed, it looked like a beautiful and heartwarming day to celebrate with friends and family.
Best of luck to Hilary and her family with the upcoming due date!
