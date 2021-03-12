Hilary Duff Suffers ‘Traumatic’ Pains as She Nears Baby’s Due Date

Warner Bros. Television

The pregnant ‘Lizzie McGuire’ actress opens up about her struggles with ‘lightning crotch’ which she didn’t experience during her two previous pregnancies.

AceShowbiz –

Pregnant Hilary Duff is still struggling through the “traumatic” experience of lightning crotch as she nears her baby’s due date.

The “Younger” star is set to welcome her third child, a sibling for son Luca, eight, and two-year-old daughter Banks, but the home stretch of her pregnancy has been made all the more uncomfortable by shooting pains in her genitals, which is common in expectant women.

Speaking on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, she explained, “I didn’t have it with the other kids so I text my midwife the other day and I was like, ‘What’s up with the stabbing pains in my vagina? I’m not feeling this.’ ”

“It feels awful, like you’re being struck by lightning. She just wrote back and was like, ‘Oh, lightning crotch,’ like it was no big thing. I was like, ‘This is quite traumatic.’ It’ll just strike and all of a sudden you’re doubled over (in pain), then it’s gone. The term is called lightning, which is like the baby getting ready for birth…”





Despite battling the painful condition, not long after she was struck down by sciatica, which caused shooting pains in her lower back and legs, Hilary believes her third pregnancy has been her best to date, as she has been able to stay busy with work and enjoy plenty of play time with her two older kids.

She shared, “I feel about how I look, which is really, really big. I feel tired and honestly it’s been the best pregnancy so far… That’s helpful because I don’t have time to focus on every ache and pain or (like), ‘The baby’s the size of this fruit this week.’ ”

The child will be Hilary’s second with husband Matthew Koma while she shares Luca with her ex-spouse, Mike Comrie.