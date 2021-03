Kyrie Irving led the Brooklyn Nets to a 121-109 win over the Boston Celtics Thursday night with a dominant 40-point outing against his former team, and James Harden lavished praise on his backcourt partner after the game.

Along with the 40-point scoring burst, Irving tacked on eight rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in the Nets’ third straight victory and ninth win in the the team’s past 10 games.