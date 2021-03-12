Groundbreaking Event With Kris Jenner And Sarah Jakes-Roberts To Shares Business Strategy

There’s an important upcoming event that will feature keynote speakers Kris Jenner and Sarah Jakes-Roberts who will be sharing faith and business strategies. The Share Room knows more details on the matter and you can check them out below.

‘Groundbreaking virtual event where keynote speakers Kris Jenner + Sarah Jakes-Roberts share faith and business strategy. Witness this trailblazing match-up at the @TMRWLive Virtual Conference created by @Lola_Tomorrow This event is exclusively for women of faith in business. Tickets at TMRWLive.com’ TSR notes.

RELATED:Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Enjoy A Date Night Before Baby No. 3’s Arrival, Slamming Breakup Rumors

A commenter said: ‘Kris plan. Find a rich man, have some daughters, get the surgery, pimp em out,’ and another follower posted this message: ‘Why do I feel like kris will not be speaking at this event.’

RELATED:Khloe Kardashian Made Tristan Thompson’s Thanksgiving Perfect

One otheer follower said: ‘Momager Kris, I’ll be watching 💃🏽’ and someone else posted this: ‘Y’all know Kris don’t look like that’

One other commenter said: ‘I’m here to remind you to fix your posture (if applicable) 😤♥️’ and one other follower said: ‘I really like Sarah, and well… Kris has been really successful at what she does. Sounds like I need to sign up.’

A follower said: ‘Now y’all know kris does not look like that,’ and one other follower posted this: ‘Kris Jenner looking her daughter’s sister🌚’

One other follower said: ‘They got Kris Jenner looking young as hell on this flyer lol.’

In other recent news, in a sneak peek for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner gets really emotional over the longtime reality TV show coming to an end! It really seems like the momager, just like fans, is not ready for KUWTK to end for good!

Advertisement

The video shows Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, interrupting her discussion with Faye Resnick and Kyle Richards to tell them that the momager has been feeling really down about the series wrapping up after this one final season!