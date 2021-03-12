Granger Smith and Wife Expecting Baby After Son’s Death in Accidental Drowning

Instagram

The happy news arrives after the 41-year-old country singer and Amber suffered a tragis loss after their son River passed away in a drowning accident at their home in Georgetown, Texas.

Congratulations are in order for Granger Smith and his wife Amber. On Thursday, March 11, the country singer announced on his Instagram account that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy due in August this year.

“We’re pregnant,” so Granger wrote alongside a beautiful video of him, Amber and their two kids. Their kids could also be seen showing the sonographs of the unborn child. “I don’t have many words for this video. Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless. God promises that.”

“The Country Boy Song” crooner went on to write in the caption, “Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all! A new Smith boy is due in August.”

Also sharing the exciting news was Amber. “God has made a way we never thought possible. If I’ve learned anything over the last 2 years, it’s that I do not have as much control as I think I do,” so she penned on her own page. “Never did I think at 39 I would be blessed with expecting another baby boy. These past couple of years have been so rough but also so full of so much joy, hope, healing, growing and grace from God.”

Remembering their late son River, Amber wrote, “Sweet Riv, because of the beautiful life you lived, we are forever changed and we will continue honoring your big, little legacy until we come home to you. To God we give all the glory and we can’t wait to meet our new little boy August 2021.”

Back in June 2019, Granger and Amber suffered a tragis loss after their son River passed away in a drowning accident at their home in Georgetown, Texas. “I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith,” Granger revealed in a heartbreaking post. “Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.”

“Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father,” he added at the time.