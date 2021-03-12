GFG’s Gupta says seeking standstill with Greensill administrators By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Logo of Greensill Bank is pictured in downtown Bremen
LONDON (Reuters) – The GFG Alliance is holding talks with administrators of Greensill Capital, which filed for insolvency this week, on a standstill agreement, GFG’s head Sanjeev Gupta said on Friday.
“We are also having constructive discussions with Greensill’s administrators … negotiating a formal standstill agreement,” Gupta said in an internal message to GFG workers made available to Reuters by the company.
