French lawmaker signs petition to allow the country’s central bank to buy Bitcoin By BTC Peers



French lawmaker signs petition to allow the country’s central bank to buy Bitcoin



A French lawmaker has signed a petition urging government officials to allow the Bank of France to buy and other digital assets.

Jean-Michel Mis, who is the president of a blockchain development firm and also a member of the lower house of the French Parliament, has a lofty ambition of making France a cryptocurrency country. If his petition meets certain criteria, it will be transferred to the French Senate.

The petition was originally filed by the CEO of Ark Ecosystem, Francois-Xavier Thoorens earlier this month. It cites the likes of Tesla (NASDAQ:) and MicroStrategy as examples of major players who have purchased large sums of Bitcoin. The petition also referenced Miami city’s plan to invest its treasury reserves into the digital asset.

An excerpt from the petition reads:

France must adopt a strategy in this area and a law enabling it to be applied. I, therefore, propose an update of the Monetary and Financial Code to endow the Banque de France with the capacity to buy, sell and hold bitcoins and other crypto-assets that it sees fit.

As of press time, the petition had garnered 408 out of the 100,000 required signatures. If the target is met, it will be pushed to the Senate floor.

Continue reading on BTC Peers