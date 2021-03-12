France approves J&J’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled “COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine” and sryinge are seen in front of displayed J&J logo in this illustration



PARIS (Reuters) – France’s health regulator said on Friday it had approved Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for use in France, a day after it was approved by the European Union authorities.

“The COVID-19 Janssen vaccine can be used on people from the age of 18 … within the framework of the French vaccination strategy, including for people aged 65 and older and who might have illnesses,” the Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) said in a statement.

HAS said the vaccine was efficient and well tolerated by patients. It will be the fourth vaccine on the French market.

The European Medicines agency (EMA) approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday, paving the way for the first shots to be delivered in a month.