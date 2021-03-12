Founder of Metapurse is the anonymous buyer who spent $69 million on Beeple’s NFT By BTC Peers

Founder of Metapurse is the anonymous buyer who spent $69 million on Beeple's NFT

The identity of the mysterious buyer of Beeple’s “The First 5000 Days” NFT collection is MetaKovan, the pseudonymous founder of NFT fund Metapurse.

MetaKovan spent a whopping $69.3 million on Beeple’s digital artwork yesterday, according to an announcement posted by Christie’s auction house. The Metapurse boss beat Tron founder Justin Sun to become the proud owner of the unique art pieces.

Sun revealed that MetaKovan added an extra $250,000 to his bid at the last few seconds of the two-week auction. An even more interesting fact is that the starting bid was a mere $100.

The collection is the most expensive JPG file in history, combining 5,000 artworks from Mike Winkelman (aka Beeple) created over the span of 14 years.

MetaKovan, whose real identity is still unknown, believes that he purchased the most valuable artwork of his generation. He sees his NFT reaching a valuation of $1 billion in the future. MetaKovan said:

When you think of high-valued NFTs, this one is going to be pretty hard to beat. And here’s why – it represents 13 years of everyday work. Techniques are replicable and skill is surpassable, but the only thing you can’t hack digitally is time. This is the crown jewel, the most valuable piece of art for this generation. It is worth $1 billion.

