Former Trump coronavirus coordinator Birx takes job at Texas air purifier maker

WASHINGTON — Dr. Deborah Birx, the former Trump White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, is taking a private sector job, joining a Texas manufacturer that says its purifiers clean COVID-19 from the air within minutes and from surfaces within hours.

Birx will join Dallas-based ActivePure as chief scientific and medical adviser, she and the company said on Friday.

An expert in global health, Birx came to the White House in 2020 to help lead the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.

But she was criticized for not standing up to former President Donald Trump as he played down the virus, predicted it would disappear, and questioned whether ingesting bleach could help cure infected Americans.

While her friend and former mentor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was promoted to become a top medical adviser to Democratic President Joe Biden, Birx did not get a job in the new administration.

“The Biden administration wanted a clean slate,” she told Reuters in an interview. “I understand that completely.”

Birx left government earlier this week.

She and Fauci, she said, asked themselves regularly what could have been done differently over the last year.

“When you have the 100,000 people we lost over the summer, and the 300,000 people we lost over the fall-winter surge, you have to ask yourself and have to know that it didn’t go as well as it should have,” she said.