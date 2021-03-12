Former soldier charged with keeping a slave

A former soldier has been charged with slavery offences after being arrested in a Bunnings car park at Armidale on the NSW northern tablelands.

James Robert Davis, 40, has previously been the subject of a documentary boasting about his BDSM lifestyle and being in a relationship with multiple women.

Today, five women who live with him, came to support him at Armidale Local Court where he appeared via video link from the police station.

Former soldier James Davis, 40, has been charged with slavery offences. (9News)

The court heard Mr Davis was accused of “possessing a slave” and “causing a person live in servitude” at Maroubra in Sydney’s east in 2013.

Yesterday, Australian Federal Police raided the remote property where he lives with his partners, seizing several items as part of an ongoing investigation.

Mr Davis is the leader of a cult like group called the “House of Cadifor”, where Mr Davis calls himself the “patriarchal overlord” and all of his partners call him “master”.

“[People] think I must be some kind of abusive oppressor, a misogynist, manipulator, or even a monster,” he said in a documentary.

Mr Davis was arrested in a Bunnings carpark. (9News)

“But the truth is, I’m just a guy who loves both freedom and commitment, and who was lucky enough to find some incredible women to love, and who love me back.

In videos posted by the group online, the women he lived with bow down when he walks into a room.

“Good morning Master, your owned property Slave 808497061 has missed you, and is here presented ready and waiting to serve you,” one woman said to him as he sits back on a couch.

Mr Davis has a number of partners who participate in his BDSM lifestyle. (9News)

The 40-year-old has previously been very open about his lifestyle, but in recent months he and his partners have deleted their social media accounts.

“I think every man needs a cage in their room. It helps managing extra girlfriends and sleepovers a lot easier,” Davis said in the five-part series he filmed about his life.