Former Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix visits Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders welcomed yet another veteran defensive back for a visit on Friday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that one-time Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix visited the Raiders ahead of the weekend. On Thursday, stories surfaced that former Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye visited with the Raiders but left without signing a contract.

Clinton-Dix, 28, spent more than four seasons with the Green Bay Packers and most recently played for the Chicago Bears during the 2019 campaign. He joined the Cowboys on a one-year deal potentially worth $3.75 million last April but was released by Dallas in early September even though $2.25 million of the contract was guaranteed.

Clinton-Dix remained available through the completion of the 2020 season. In 2019, he recorded two interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown, 78 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, and five pass breakups.

“He’s a class act all the way,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said after the team parted ways with Clinton-Dix, per Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz and Jori Epstein of USA Today. “Just unfortunate that it didn’t work out.”