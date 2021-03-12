Former British Cycling doctor found guilty of ordering banned testosterone By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7


(Reuters) – Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman was found guilty of ordering testosterone “knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance”, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled on Friday.

Freeman was charged with ordering 30 sachets of banned substance Testogel for an athlete in 2011 and admitted to destroying a laptop with “a screwdriver or blunt instrument” before giving it to forensic experts conducting a doping investigation.

Freeman previously admitted to 18 of the 22 charges against him but said he was pressured into ordering the banned substance by former head coach Shane Sutton. Sutton had denied the allegations.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR