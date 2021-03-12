Florida’s Omar Payne ejected after throwing blatant elbows at Tennessee’s John Fulkerson

Florida’s Omar Payne was ejected from Friday’s meeting with Tennessee in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals after he threw a pair of blatant elbows against John Fulkerson.

Payne was seen throwing an initial elbow after Keon Johnson got a short bucket to make the game 35-26. As he turned around to advance up the court — Fulkerson behind him — Payne threw another elbow back and caught him square in the jaw, knocking him to the court.

MORE: Michigan’s Juwan Howard ejected after back-and-forth with Maryland coach Mark Turgeon

Payne was tacked with a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected; Fulkerson exited the game for evaluation and was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Santiago Vescovi made two free throws after the ejection, plus another Johnson bucket, to make the score 39-26. Payne finished the game with two points on 1-of-1 shooting. He also had two rebounds and two steals.

This story will be updated with postgame comments.