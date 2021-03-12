Five teams most likely to win the NCAA Tournament

March Madness is unlike any other sport’s playoff format. Winning six games against six opponents in just three weeks is a unique test that only certain teams are cut out to accomplish.

In this year’s tournament, with COVID protocols and all of the difficulty that has come with them in place, there’s no telling exactly what kind of team is best set up for success. We might be ripe for a Cinderella champion, with chaos descending upon the games in Indianapolis. On the other hand, maybe only the best of the best are prepared for the journey ahead.

These five teams stand out as real contenders to cut down the nets in April.

5. Oregon Ducks

The other four teams listed below are going to be the top seeds when the bracket is announced on Sunday. There’s no fun in that and March Madness generally has no time for chalk. No. 1 seeds have won three straight championships and 10 of the last 13, but if any season was going to induce some chaos, this topsy-turvy COVID-affected season would be the one.

The Ducks have flown mostly under the radar this season (pun intended). Their only noteworthy non-conference win came against a now-mediocre Seton Hall squad. Oregon’s resume is suited more for a five or six seed, but the Ducks can play with anyone in this tournament. Oregon has won 10 of 11 games and captured the Pac-12 crown. Senior Chris Duarte is a prime candidate to be a household name by the end of March.