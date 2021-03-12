European shares retreat as rising bond yields weigh

Article content

Rising bond yields dragged European stocks lower on Friday, although major bourses were set for weekly gains as stimulus and vaccination programs spurred hopes of a solid economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% after a four-session winning streak drove it to pre-pandemic highs a day earlier.

Tame U.S. inflation data and signs from the European Central Bank that it was ready to accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on borrowing costs helped boost risk appetite this week, putting the benchmark STOXX 600 on course for a more than 3% weekly gain.

However, with government bond yields in the United States and Europe rising again on Friday, investors took some money off the table.

“On one hand, we had the ECB that tried to talk down yields, but at the same time we had the final approval of the big Biden stimulus package that drove U.S. yields somewhat higher again,” said Bert Colijn, senior euro zone economist at ING.

“So this maybe an American story that will remain in the driver’s seat to a degree, with the ECB as an important counterweight to that.”

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law on Thursday, with direct deposits from the legislation expected to go to Americans as early as this weekend.