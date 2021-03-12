European shares retreat as rising bond yields weigh By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) – Rising bond yields dragged European stocks lower on Friday, but major bourses were set for strong weekly gains as stimulus and vaccination programmes spurred hopes of a solid economic recovery.

The pan-European fell 0.4% in early trading, after a four-session winning streak drove the index to pre-pandemic highs a day earlier.

With the back above 1.6%, investors booked some profits, especially in the tech sector, which was down 1.4%.

Dutch company Prosus (OTC:), which holds a third of Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings (OTC:), dropped 4.8% as the Chinese market regulator fined 12 companies including Tencent related to deals that demonstrated illegal monopolistic behaviours.

German carmaker Daimler (OTC:) slipped 2.0% after French rival Renault (PA:) sold its entire stake in the company at a discount.

British luxury group Burberry jumped 7.2% to the top of STOXX 600 after saying it had seen a strong rebound in sales since December.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR