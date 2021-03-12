EU COVID-19 certificates ‘must prevent discrimination’: draft By Reuters

Matilda Colman
By Gabriela Baczynska

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s COVID-19 certificates “must prevent discrimination” of those not vaccinated and will also include information on tests and recovery, according to a draft document seen by Reuters ahead of publication next week.

The draft leaves up to the 27 member states to decide if they would be willing to waive COVID-19 travel restrictions only for those vaccinated with jabs authorised for the whole bloc by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or also for those who received shots allowed unilaterally by specific countries.

EU countries Hungary and Slovakia have already bought the Russian Sputnik vaccine despite it not being authorised by EMA.

The bloc’s executive European Commission is expected to release the final proposal for COVID-19 certificates next week with southern countries reliant on tourism hoping it would unlock this year’s summer season.

