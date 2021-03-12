Eth2 transition accelerates amid rumblings of a miner rebellion By Cointelegraph

Ethereum’s developers appear to be hastening the network’s shift toward Proof-of-Stake consensus and away from the Proof-of-Work mining community.

On March 11, developer “Mikhail Kalinin” published specifications for Eth2’s future blockchain merge with the existing network. The documentation notes the consensus upgrade from PoS to PoW will be the core change enacted.