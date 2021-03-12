Erica Mena Invites Fans To Party This Month – See Her Controversial Announcement

Erica Mena made a lot of fans excited when she dropped a new message on her social media account. But some people were pretty upset with her following the announcement. Check out what’s this all about below.

‘Nashville! March 27 I’m coming to town with my girls. I can’t wait to party and celebrate life again with you all Safely!!! I’m LIVE at Willie B’s’ Erica said.

Someone else posted this: ‘I completely understand why Safaree is upset with you! this is no appropriate anymore!’

Erica shared another photo in which she is flaunting her beauty and fans are in awe.

‘Once you make the decision to be a r$ch bitch you gotta stick to it. 🤑 @prettylittlething’ she wrote.

Someone said: ‘You’re so beautiful and I love your cute outfit :)’ and another follower posted this: ‘😍 your style, your drive, your attitude is HER.’

One other fan said: ‘Are you Rich bitch tho? Lol, hun ow much $ you have in ur bank? Girrrrl 🙄’ and a person threw some shade: ‘She’s worth 1M. After all those years of flopping and swapping that’s all she’s got.’

Somoene else posted this: ‘Slim slimma!! You really coming down! Keep your head up!’

Erica Mena and Safaree broke up, and they both confirmed this on social media. Now, Erica is showing off her curves in a vacay, and fans are impressed by how great she looks.

‘Thank you, God, for every aligned opportunity coming to my way shoes: @kandeeshoesofficial’, Erica said.

Safaree and Erica Mena had fans believing these days that everything is okay with them and that they are still happy in their marriage. Safaree was dropping all kinds of happy clips featuring Erica, and this led people to believe that all is great between them.

Erica is living her best life with her baby girl these days.