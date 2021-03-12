Ed Sheeran Arrives Early in Australia for Quarantine Before Attending Mentor’s Funeral

Facebook

The ‘Thinking Out Loud’ hitmaker enters mandatory quarantine Down Under as he arrived early before the upcoming state funeral of music promoter Michael Gudinski.

Ed Sheeran is self-isolating in Australia as he prepares to perform at the funeral of his friend Michael Gudinski.

The music executive and Mushroom Records and Frontier Touring founder, who championed Ed throughout his career, died on 1 March (21).

His state funeral is planned for 24 March, and sources tell the Daily Mail the new dad has quietly flown into the country so he can follow quarantine procedures at a private estate in Sydney before travelling to the memorial in Melbourne.

Sheeran was shattered by his friend’s sudden death, calling him a “father figure and a mentor” and a “tornado of joy” in an Instagram post on 5 March (21).

“He was such a force and would make everyone feel like they were the most important person to him,” Ed added. “He had a way with words, that most people couldn’t understand. We always joked he needed a translator because of the pure speed in which he would talk in a thick growling Aussie accent. But his passion was always the thing you never needed translating, as you could feel it whenever he spoke.”

“To me, and many others, he is the heart of Australian music, and always will be… We enjoyed the peaks of our touring career together in 2018, breaking the record for most tickets sold in Australia.”

Bruce Springsteen, Russell Crowe, Foo Fighters, Kylie Minogue and her sister Dannii also paid tribute to the late music mogul in the wake of his passing.

Kylie wrote, “MICHAEL GUDINSKI – Legend. Legacy. LOVE. A titan of the music industry. One of a kind and forever family to me. My heart is broken and I can’t believe he’s gone. Irreplaceable and unforgettable, I’ll always love you ‘The Big G.’ ”