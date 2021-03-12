Dr. Deborah Birx, former Trump coronavirus coordinator, to join Texas air purifier maker By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Dr. Deborah Birx, the former Trump White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, will join ActivePure Technology, a Texas manufacturer that says its products reduce COVID-19 on surfaces and in the air, the company told Reuters.

Birx, who was criticized for not standing up to former President Donald Trump as he downplayed the virus and spread misinformation about its transmission, will be chief scientific and medical adviser, ActivePure CEO Joseph Urso said.

ActivePure Technology, based in Dallas, makes air purifiers that it says cleans COVID-19 from the air within minutes and from surfaces within hours.

