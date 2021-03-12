Dolphins expected to pursue more Patriots in free agency

When free agency opens next week, several New England Patriots players might hear from the Miami Dolphins.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are expected to reach out to several Patriots free agents this offseason. Miami may try to sign defensive linemen Adam Butler, Dietrich Wise and Lawrence Guy, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and center David Andrews.

This news certainly comes as no surprise. Before being hired as head coach of the Dolphins, Brian Flores spent his entire career with the Patriots. Miami has prioritized bringing in players Flores worked with in New England, including Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Ted Karras and Eric Rowe.

Flores won four Super Bowls with the Patriots and is hoping bringing in some experienced guys can help propel Miami back to the championship for the first time since 1984.