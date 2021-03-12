‘Dolittle’ Dominates Nominations at 2021 Razzie Awards

Universal Pictures

The remake fronted by Robert Downey Jr. has collected the most mentions including a contender for the worst movie title at this year’s Golden Raspberry Awards.

Robert Downey Jr. and Adam Sandler are set to face off for the Worst Actor title at the 2021 Golden Raspberry Awards.

“The Avengers” star’s performance in “Dolittle” and Sandler’s appearance in “Hubie Halloween” earned them spots on the shortlist while “Dolittle” is also in the running for Worst Picture, alongside Sia‘s widely-panned directorial debut “Music“, horror remake “Fantasy Island“, election conspiracy project “Absolute Proof“, and mafia movie “365 Days“, which ties Downey, Jr.’s film with six nominations.

Worst Actress contenders include Kate Hudson for “Music”, Anne Hathaway for “The Last Thing He Wanted” and Roald Dahl‘s “The Witches“, and Katie Holmes for “Brahms: The Boy II” and “The Secret: Dare to Dream“.

Among those mentioned for the worst supporting dishonours are Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy“), Kristen Wiig (“Wonder Woman 1984“), Rudy Giuliani (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm“), Shia LaBeouf (“The Tax Collector“), and Arnold Schwarzenegger (“Iron Mask“).

The ceremony, commonly known as the Razzie Awards, names and shames the lowlights of the year.

As is tradition, the ‘winners’ will be unveiled on the eve of the Oscars, on 24 April (21).

“Cats” dominated the 2020 prizegiving, taking home six awards, including Worst Picture.

