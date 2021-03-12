Dionne Warwick Threatens to ‘Invade’ Foe Wendy Williams’ Platform

WENN/Avalon

Dionne Warwick is not quite done with Wendy Williams. The “That’s What Friends Are For” hitmaker discussed the TV host in a new interview with Page Six as she addressed chatters about speculations that she isn’t the one running her popular Twitter account.

“You know they’re gonna say what they wanna say regardless,” the 80-year-old music icon, who found her name trending No. 1 on the blue bird app on Tuesday, March 9 after offering to write bios for people, revealed. “You know, so I just don’t bother to dignify it, you know what? Why waste my time and theirs by continuing to say, ‘Hey, it’s me?’ It’s me is all I can tell you.”

Later in the interview, the singer also shared a message for Wendy, who was among those who don’t believe that Dionne runs her Twitter account. “And regarding Wendy? Well, Wendy’s got her own platform, which I’m going to try to invade very soon.” The “I Say a Little Prayer” songstress went on to add, “Yes, it’ll be fun. I’m gonna make it fun.”

Prior to this, Dionne shared that she’s gearing up to launch her own YouTube talk show titled “Dionne Speaks”. Despite her feud with Wendy, Dionne shared that she wanted Wendy to be her first guest on her show. Writing in her response to a “Saturday Night Live” skit about their feud, Dionne said earlier this month, “Hey @nbcsnl! I loved the skit, but let’s kick this up a notch. I wanna say thank you. Thank you for the wonderful skit you did last night. I had a ball laughing. (You) must be reading my mind (because I’m getting ready) to do my own talk show.”

“And I’d love for my very first guest to be…, you guessed it, Miss Wendy Williams. Now you do know that I do not bite my tongue, and I do have a few things I want to discuss with Miss Wendy Williams, on (‘Dionne Speaks’),” she added.

The tension between Dionne and Wendy started after the latter made some malicious comments about a 2002 marijuana charge against Dionne in one of her show’s episodes back in December 2020. Dionne then called Wendy out on Twitter, writing, “A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me. I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.”

“My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason,” she added. She concluded her message, “I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed. There’s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it!”