Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.15% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.15%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 1.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were ISS A/S (CSE:), which rose 0.71% or 0.85 points to trade at 121.15 at the close. Meanwhile, Coloplast A/S (CSE:) added 0.70% or 6.4 points to end at 917.4 and Genmab (CSE:) was up 0.30% or 6.0 points to 2038.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.96% or 11.3 points to trade at 274.1 at the close. Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) declined 3.35% or 13.5 points to end at 390.0 and Pandora A/S (CSE:) was down 2.30% or 15.4 points to 653.8.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 85 to 60 and 13 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for April delivery was down 0.36% or 0.24 to $65.78 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 0.39% or 0.27 to hit $69.36 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract fell 0.15% or 2.50 to trade at $1720.10 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.27% to 6.2209, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4367.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.27% at 91.662.