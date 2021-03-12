Demi Lovato Used to Hide Behind Her Long Hair and Chopping It Off Was Liberating for Her

Instagram

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hitmaker considers going bald because she finds it liberating to chop off her long hair which she used to hide her insecurities in the past.

Demi Lovato wants to completely shave her head.

The 28-year-old “Confident” singer – who chopped her hair into a pixie cut late last year (20) – is keen to take things to the next level although she knows it would be a major talking point.

She told Glamour magazine, “My fans react when I colour my hair. If they didn’t like it, I saw it.”

Reflecting on a moment in 2014 when she dyed her hair pink and shaved half her head, she admitted she was upset by the negative public response.

She explained, “It reignited that fear inside of me of being who I really am.”

Demi noted how cutting her hair represented “a symbolic shedding of the heteronormative box (she) was confined in for years” and, just last month (Feb21), the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker admitted the change of style was liberating.

She explained, “I’ve talked a lot about my past, being in recovery from an eating disorder, and I used to use my hair to hide behind – it would cover my body… I feel more like myself now.”

During the magazine interview, the songstress also discussed life after ending her whirlwind relationship with Max Ehrich.

“This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth,” she said. “I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. It felt right.”