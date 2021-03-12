DaBaby Finds It Hilarious After Viral Grandma Rates His Look 1 Out of 10

Instagram

The ‘Intro’ rapper responds after it has come to his attention that a grandmother gives him a bad score when rating the looks of rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Drake and Lil Durk.

DaBaby has got no love from a grandmother. Despite being one of today’s hottest hip-hop stars, the “Rockstar” hitmaker failed to charm a TikTok’s user’s grandma who went viral after rating rappers’ looks.

In the video filmed and likely shared by her granddaughter, a grandma was asked to rate such famous MCs as Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and Drake on a scale from 1-10 based on their looks. The grandma clearly has high standard as she wasn’t impressed by Kodak Black, Lil Durk and Lil Wayne, whom she rated zero.

Drake even didn’t make the pass, only earning 2 out of 10. Rod Wave was rated 1/10 and Lil Baby got 5/10 for his dimples. Only Snoop Dogg earned rave review from the grandma, earning 15 out of 10.

When it came to DaBaby, the grandma rated him 1 out of 10. Learning that he got one of the lowest scores, the “Suge” hitmaker apparently found the grandma’s honest thought hilarious as he responded in the comments of the video re-post on Instagram, “Damn gma. [laughing with tears of joy emoji] Yeen got no love for baby?”

Meanwhile, Snoop, who got a high score from the grandma, simply commented, “Granny Rated.”

The grandma’s rate aside, DaBaby is facing a serious issue as he has been sued for allegedly attacking a property owner during the filming of a music video in December. The man named Gary Pagar filed a lawsuit against the rapper in February, claiming that the North Carolina star punched him in the mouth, knocking a tooth out, during the attack.

Gary detailed in the lawsuit that the altercation took place after he tried to shut down the music video shoot at his rental property because DaBaby violated the terms of the property which prohibit commercial use. The property owner also noted that the filming involved too many people which meant that he violated the terms of the lease. Gary said DaBaby agreed to the conditions of only having 12 people at his property due to COVID-19 regulations, but he found out that the hip-hop star brought around 40 people in.

Gary said someone at the scene called the police but DaBaby and his crew quickly fled without paying full amount of the bill. He added that the 29-year-old took his phone and a “valuable kitchenware,” while accusing DaBaby of causing thousands of dollars in damages in addition to destroying a security camera that was installed inside of the home.