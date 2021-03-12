D-backs 1B coach Dave McKay injured in dugout fall

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and Steve Gilbert of the official Arizona Diamondbacks website, Diamondbacks first-base coach Dave McKay broke a rib and suffered a lacerated spleen when he took a spill in the visitor’s dugout during Monday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

The 70-year-old initially didn’t report any discomfort and even returned to work on Tuesday. By Wednesday, however, McKay required medical treatment and has since undergone a procedure to cauterize his spleen. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said McKay is set to leave the hospital at some point on Friday and could be good to go by Opening Day on April 1.

“It’s going to probably be a week, at least, before we see him active at camp,” Lovullo explained. “But he’s OK and this is just all precautionary. He’ll be ready for the season. And in true Dave form, when he was calling to tell me that he was not feeling so well and he was going to need to have a procedure, he said, ‘I probably will [not] make the game tonight, but I’ll be ready tomorrow.’ That’s his mindset.”

McKay has coached for over 35 years and has been with the Diamondbacks since 2014. Infield coordinator Gil Velazquez will serve as Arizona’s first-base coach until McKay recovers.