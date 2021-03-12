Cynthia Bailey Looks Gorgeous In This Golden Outfit – See Her Latest Pics

Cynthia Bailey shared some new pics on her social media account in which she looks amazing ina golden outfit. Check out the photos here.

‘Golden Rule: do unto others as you would have others do unto you.✨💫#womenshistorymonth #cynthia54 #piscesseason @denisemasonphotography @elitemediaconcepts @shikimahinds.eventsconcierge @idle.awhile,’ Cynthia captioned her post.

A commenter said: ‘We want from looking like a hot sun🔥 in the summer glowing glitter in Pisces ♓️ season sus.’

Somoene else posted this: ‘You Better Preach Then Sister Cynthia 🔥🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥’, and one other follower said: ‘Cynthia can’t even do no wrong in my eyes !! Yes gworrl 🔥’

Somoene posted this message: ‘You’re a gold woman @cynthiabailey ❤️❤️❤️,’ and someone else said: ‘Looking like a fabulous golden snack 🙌🏼’

One other follower said: ‘I don’t know anyone who can look as amazing as you in so many different styles. 🔥🔥🔥’ and one other follower posted this: ‘It’s giving EXACTLY what needed to be given.’

In other recent news, Cynthia Bailey might have given a scare to some of her fans these days when she shared some pics from a hospital bed. Check out the post and the important message she shared on her social media account.

‘HEALTH & WELLNESS CHECK-UP:✨ I just celebrated another birthday (thank you, Jesus, for letting me see another one, “Cynthia54”), and as I get older, my health is more & more a huge priority in my life. Got my first colonoscopy the other day. I was a little nervous, although thankfully colon cancer does not run in my family. I am happy to report that there were no issues, and my colon is fine!’ Cynthia wrote.

She continued and said: ‘Of course, like most people, the hardest part for me was the colonoscopy prep work. I won’t go into detail (cause y’all know I will, lol), but let’s just say I am “beyond excited” to cross it off my list of things to DO list.’

