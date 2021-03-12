Court ruling suspends U.S. ban on investment in Xiaomi: Bloomberg By Reuters

(Reuters) – A federal judge temporarily blocked the U.S. Department of Defense from restricting U.S. investment in Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi (OTC:) Corp, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The Defense Department, under the Trump administration in mid-January, added Xiaomi and eight other firms to a list that requires American investors to divest their holdings in the firms by a deadline.

Xiaomi in late January filed a complaint in a Washington court seeking to be removed from the list.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on Friday put a temporary halt to the ban for Xiaomi, the report said.

Contreras said Xiaomi was likely to win a full reversal of the ban as the litigation unfolds, the report added https://bloom.bg/38zRbY1.

Xiaomi and the Defense Department did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

